As the United Kingdom seeks to reassure the public that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is effective and safe, the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.Full Article
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot
