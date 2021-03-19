Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Published
The family said Friday that Taylor took his own life after a battle with post-COVID-related symptoms.Full Article
The statement from the family says Kent Taylor was helping others before his death.