Iceland volcano dormant for 6,000 years erupts near Reykjavík
Published
Meteorological officials said the eruption at this stage appeared small. The prime minister said no towns are considered threatened.Full Article
Published
Meteorological officials said the eruption at this stage appeared small. The prime minister said no towns are considered threatened.Full Article
A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland has flared back to life, spilling lava down two sides in..