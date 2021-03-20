Europe's vaccine rollout needs AstraZeneca -- but public confidence is dented
The European Union aims to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by September. But anxiety over a possible link between the...Full Article
The Health Secretary has sought to reassure the public that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab is safe after some European nations halted..