Tsunami warning issued after earthquake of 7.0 preliminary magnitude hits Japan
Published
A tsunami warning has been issued following an earthquake off the east coast of Japan, the US National Tsunami Warning Center reported...Full Article
Published
A tsunami warning has been issued following an earthquake off the east coast of Japan, the US National Tsunami Warning Center reported...Full Article
Japan earthquake rattles multi-storey car park in Miyagi
An earthquake hit Japan today (Match 20) sparking tsunami warnings and shaking buildings. Footage from a supermarket in Yokohama..