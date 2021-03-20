COVID-19 Infections Remain High As Rate Of New Cases Reaches Plateau

Watch VideoGovernors are starting to relax COVID-19 restrictions across the country, as the overall rate of new cases appears to be plateauing with increasing vaccinations. But health officials say infections remain high and warn of dangerous new virus variants.
The U.S. has had nearly 30 million cases and more than...
Watch VideoGovernors are starting to relax COVID-19 restrictions across the country, as the overall rate of new cases appears to be plateauing with increasing vaccinations. But health officials say infections remain high and warn of dangerous new virus variants.