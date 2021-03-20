Two of the most iconic horror franchises in gaming history are Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Both have their merits, their highs, and their...Full Article
Resident Evil vs Silent Hill: Which Game is the Most Frightening of All Time
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top 20 Worst Movies Based on Video Games
Why is it so hard to make a decent video game movie?? For this list, we’ll be looking at films based on games that were panned by..
WatchMojo
Top 10 Sexiest Horror Game Villains
It's scary how attracive these characters are! For this list, we’ll be looking at those villains that show you can be scary and..
WatchMojo