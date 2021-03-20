EU chief threatens to ban AstraZeneca exports
Published
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened Saturday to halt exports of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines if the bloc did not receive its promised deliveries first, escalating a row…Full Article
Published
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened Saturday to halt exports of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines if the bloc did not receive its promised deliveries first, escalating a row…Full Article
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says British-based vaccine maker AstraZeneca has underdelivered doses to European Union
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has threatened to halt the export of coronavirus vaccines to the UK amid an ongoing row..