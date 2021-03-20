Kenny Golladay finally gives Daniel Jones his Giants catch monster
It will feel like Christmas today for the Giants, but especially for Daniel Jones. Happy Golladay. A great, big catch for Dave Gettleman...Full Article
It is Golladay Season for the Giants. The promise to import playmakers on offense to make life easier for quarterback Daniel Jones..
The 6-4, 214-pounder gives the Giants a true No. 1 receiver for the first time in several years, certainly for the first time since..