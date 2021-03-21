Biden And Blinken’s Unprovoked Attacks On Russia And China Backfire – OpEd

Biden And Blinken’s Unprovoked Attacks On Russia And China Backfire – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

In attacking the moral character of Russia’s president and China’s human rights record, the Biden administration opened the door for a critical examination of America's own troubled history.

President Joe Biden has defined his administration with the mantra of “America is back,” hinting at a return to what he and his...

Full Article