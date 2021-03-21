The Philippine defense chief yesterday demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels he said were manned by militias leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying their presence was a "provocative action of militarising the area."...Full Article
Philippine defense chief asks Chinese flotilla to leave reef
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Philippine Defense Chief Asks Chinese Flotilla to Leave Reef
A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing..
VOA News
Philippine defense chief asks Chinese vessels to leave reef
Delfin Lorenzana claims the flotilla anchored at Whitsun Reef is manned by Chinese militias.
Hindu