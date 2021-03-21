Trump plans to create his own social media platform
Published
Former President Donald Trump plans to have his own social media platform available to the public in the next two or three months,...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump plans to have his own social media platform available to the public in the next two or three months,...Full Article
Former President Donald Trump will set up his own social media platform. He will return to posting online in two to three months,..
Donald Trump will use "his own platform" to return to social media, longtime adviser Jason Miller told Fox News during an..