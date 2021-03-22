Oral Roberts upsets Florida to advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Oral Roberts University upset Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, 81-78, and became the first No. 15...Full Article
Two days after knocking off No. 2 seed Ohio State, Oral Roberts marched into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a stunning..
Oral Roberts' run in the NCAA Tournament continues after beating the No. 7 seed Gators