Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Published
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and...Full Article
Published
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and...Full Article
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and..
Kent Taylor,
CEO of Texas
Roadhouse,
Dead at 65.
Founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse
Kent Taylor died on..