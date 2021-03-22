AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe, 79% Effective in Late-Stage U.S. Trials

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe, 79% Effective in Late-Stage U.S. Trials

Upworthy

Published

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and 79% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in U.S. clinical trials...

Full Article