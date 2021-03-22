'People are just shocked': Turkey's lira plunges after Erdogan sacks third central bank chief in two years
Naci Agbal, who was fired by Erdogan, had served less than five months at the head of Turkey's central bank.Full Article
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency plummeted against the U.S. dollar on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired..
The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.