Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems

Russia must move away from using "Western-controlled" payment systems to reduce the risk of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Chinese media. In his opinion, Russia should switch to settlements in national currency and currencies alternative to the US dollar. Thus, Russia and China can reduce sanctions risks by strengthening their financial independence.According to Lavrov, the West uses sanctions as the main tool of action in its relationships with other countries. As Sergei Lavrov said, the West "has forgotten how to use classical diplomacy." "When a dialogue on the diplomatic or political level acquires the tone of ultimatums, and they only expect their partner to acknowledge their mistakes and accept their requirements, this is not diplomacy," he noted. "As soon as our Western partners - and it is only these methods that they use - come across polite push-back, they immediately move on to sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Lavrov reminded that Venezuela put forward a proposal at the UN to set up a coalition against unilateral coercive measures.