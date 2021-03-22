Iceland volcano eruption attracts spectators to watch lava flow
Published
A long dormant volcano in Iceland flared to life on Friday, March 19, 2021 attracting weekend hikers.
Published
A long dormant volcano in Iceland flared to life on Friday, March 19, 2021 attracting weekend hikers.
After weeks of seismic activity and multiple earthquakes, the volcano in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupted. A steady stream of..
Lava at a volcano near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik burst through the surface on Saturday (March 20) after initially erupting the..