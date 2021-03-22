New York detects Brazilian coronavirus variant in Brooklyn resident
Published
Health officials detected a case of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in a New York resident for the first time last week.Full Article
Published
Health officials detected a case of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in a New York resident for the first time last week.Full Article
The patient is in their 90s, according to state health officials. [ more › ]
The tragic number of coronavirus deaths comes amid growing concern about new variants of COVID-19, considered to be more..
NEW YORK --- The first case of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant (P.1) in New York State was discovered Saturday, according to Gov...