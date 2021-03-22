Evidence in Capitol riot 'trending towards' sedition charges, prosecutor says
Published
“I believe the facts do support those charges," Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in...Full Article
Published
“I believe the facts do support those charges," Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in...Full Article
Scott Pelley speaks with Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who was leading the criminal investigation, the largest in U.S....