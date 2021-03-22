Video shows elephant charging at man who took his 2-year-old daughter into habitat at San Diego Zoo
The father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried the girl into the habitat to take a photograph.Full Article
A father was arrested Friday after San Diego Police say he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant..
A father was taking a picture with his daughter from inside an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.