Capitol Rioters Could Face Sedition Charges

Watch VideoSome of the people involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol may be charged with sedition. Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in an interview with 60 Minutes "the facts support those charges."
Sherwin said, "I personally believe the evidence is trending towards that and...
Watch VideoSome of the people involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol may be charged with sedition. Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in an interview with 60 Minutes "the facts support those charges."