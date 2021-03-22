National Film Awards | Priyadarshan, Kangana, Dhanush bag top honours
Published
Marakar is best feature film, Sanjay Chauhan best director at national film awards eventFull Article
Published
Marakar is best feature film, Sanjay Chauhan best director at national film awards eventFull Article
Kangana Ranaut was declared Best Actress for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film..
Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. Kangana Ranaut was..