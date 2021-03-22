Trump endorses challenger to Ga. Secretary of State Raffensperger
Trump said that unlike Georgia's top elections official — who had refused to overturn the election — Rep. Jody Hice has "integrity."Full Article
Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) announced Monday that he is launching a campaign to challenge Georgia Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger..