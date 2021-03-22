Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in the US Colorado are responding to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Live video from the scene showed a shirtless man with blood running down his leg being escorted out of the store in handcuffs...Full Article
Bloodied, handcuffed man led out of Colorado grocery store following reports of active shooter
Police led a man out of a King Soopers in Boulder in handcuffs and placed him into an ambulance following reports of an active..
Active shooter reported at King Soopers in Boulder
Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.