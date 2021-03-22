High Vitamin D Levels May Protect Against COVID-19, Especially For Black People

A new research study at the University of Chicago Medicine has found that when it comes to COVID-19, having vitamin D levels above those traditionally considered sufficient may lower the risk of infection, especially for Black people.

The study, published in JAMA Open Network, retrospectively examined the relationship between...

