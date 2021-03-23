A US father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals.The man bypassed multiple barriers and...Full Article
Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Video Shows Man Being Charged By Elephant After Entering Enclosure With Daughter
CBS 13 Sacramento
A man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Sunday after he took his daughter into the elephant enclosure at the San..
CHECK THIS OUT: 25-year-old Dad arrested in zoo enclosure incident
23ABC News | Bakersfield
You might like
More coverage
New video: Father trespasses into San Diego Zoo elephant enclosure
ABC 10 News | San Diego
A father was arrested Friday after San Diego Police say he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant..
-
Video shows elephant charging man, girl inside zoo habitat
CBS News
-
Video shows elephant charging at man who took his 2-year-old daughter into habitat at San Diego Zoo
Upworthy
-
Video: Dad drops daughter during escape from charging elephant at San Diego Zoo, man later arrested
Upworthy
-
Video Shows Man Enter Elephant Cage with 2-Year-Old & Drops Her
TMZ.com