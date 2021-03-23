1 Police Officer Among 10 Killed In Boulder King Soopers Shooting
Published
One police officer was among 10 people killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon.Full Article
Published
One police officer was among 10 people killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon.Full Article
Ten people were killed in a shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including a Boulder police officer, Boulder Police Chief Maris..
Ten people, including one Boulder Police officer, were killed in a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder Monday afternoon. The slain..