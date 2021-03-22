Senate confirms Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead Labor Department
Published
He will be tasked with implementing the Biden administration’s agenda at the department, which includes stricter workplace safety enforcement.Full Article
Published
He will be tasked with implementing the Biden administration’s agenda at the department, which includes stricter workplace safety enforcement.Full Article
The Senate confirmed Marty Walsh as the next Labor Secretary. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.