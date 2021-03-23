10 killed in Colorado shooting, including Boulder police officer
Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.Full Article
One police officer was among those killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Tom Wait reports.
One police officer was among 10 people killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon.