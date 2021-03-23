What we know about Boulder officer Eric Talley, killed in King Soopers shooting
Published
A total of 10 people have were killed when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers in Boulder. Among the victims was Boulder police...Full Article
Published
A total of 10 people have were killed when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers in Boulder. Among the victims was Boulder police...Full Article
Boulder police officer Eric Talley is being remembered as a hero after his actions during the King Sooper shooting today.
Law enforcement officers from around Colorado held a procession Monday night for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed..