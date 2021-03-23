Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed

Russian long-range bomber aircraft Tu-22M crashed near the city of Kaluga in Central Russia on March 23.The accident took place at the Shaikovka airfield as the aircraft was making an emergency landing. The plane had no weapons on board. According to most recent reports, three pilots have been killed in the cras, Interfax reports. Their catapults worked abnormally. "According to preliminary data, an improper situation took place on the ground - the abnormal activation of the catapult. That is not a plane crash," a source told RIA Novosti. said the agency's interlocutor. There were no casualties among local residents.