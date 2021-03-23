10 killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado
Officials said a Boulder police officer was among those killed, and a "person of interest" is in custody.
Ten people, including a police officer, have been killed in a Colorado supermarket shooting.
Among those killed was a police officer who's actions on the scene are being described as heroic. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest.