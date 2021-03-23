Source - Atlanta Falcons, RB Mike Davis agree to 2-year, $5.5M deal
The Falcons have agreed to a two-year contract with running back Mike Davis worth up to $5.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.Full Article
