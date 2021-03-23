Boulder, Colorado Cops Identify King Soopers Supermarket Massacre Suspect as Ahmad Alissa
Police also identified the 10 people who lost their lives when the 21-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire on Monday afternoon.Full Article
The massacre happened at a King Soopers store in Boulder.
The man accused of killing ten people inside a Boulder, Colorado supermarket has been charged with ten counts of first-degree..