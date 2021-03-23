Israel Election Will Decide If The Prime Minister Of 12 Years Will Serve Another Term
Published
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the running for yet another term as votes are counted in Israel's fourth election in two years.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the running for yet another term as votes are counted in Israel's fourth election in two years.Full Article
During Israel’s 72-year history, no single party list of candidates has been able to form a governing majority in the 120-seat..
Latest polls show even the fourth election in two years is unlikely to provide Israel with much-needed stability.