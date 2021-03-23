Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will call on NATO allies to take on the threat from Russia on Wednesday as he meets with foreign ministers in Brussels.Full Article
Foreign secretary to urge NATO allies to tackle Russia threat
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden aims to rebuild NATO trust after Trump era
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. will use a NATO summit this week to emphasize Washington's sharp departure from the stance of the Trump administration...
Building Soft Power Back Better? – Analysis
Eurasia Review