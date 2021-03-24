Three members of a Russian bomber's air crew died when their ejection seats accidentally activated during pre-flight checks, the military said.The Russian Defence Ministry said the incident happened today at an airbase in the Kaluga...Full Article
Three Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch
MOSCOW (AP) — Three members of a Russian bomber's air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated..
