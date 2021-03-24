NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter prepares for its first flight
Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign.
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 23, 2021
NASA plans to fly its Mars helicopter Ingenuity on the Red Planet - the first powered..
Ingenuity, the first aircraft to attempt a flight on Mars, carries a piece of fabric from the Wright brothers' first airplane.