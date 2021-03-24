The Suez Canal Is Blocked by a Giant Container Ship
A giant boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking all vessel traffic and creating a backlog on one of the world’s busiest trade routes.Full Article
Ever Given, a nearly 60m-wide, 400m-long cargo ship, has caused a logjam in the canal, which directly connects Europe to Asia.
A large shipping container has blocked Egypt's Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam of ships, vessel tracking websites show.