Massive Cargo Ship Turns Sideways, Blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
Satellite data shows a massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shippingFull Article
Nearly a quarter of a mile long, the MV Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo vessels, and it's blocking one of the..
A massive cargo ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global..