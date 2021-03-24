Suez Canal blocked by massive cargo container ship
A container ship has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal, a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, on March 23, 2021.
Traffic of cargo vessels through Egypt's Suez Canal has been blocked after a large container ship ran aground in the southern end..
Traffic through one of the world's busiest waterways was stalled after the Ever Given ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal.