Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass
Published
The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel...Full Article
Published
The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel...Full Article
A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian..
A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian..