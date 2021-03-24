‘Zombie’ Genes? Some Genes Come To Life In The Brain After Death

In the hours after we die, certain cells in the human brain are still active. Some cells even increase their activity and grow to gargantuan proportions, according to new research from the University of Illinois Chicago.
In a newly published study in the journal Scientific Reports, the UIC researchers analyzed gene expression...
