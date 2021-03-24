Ever Given, the massive cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, is still stuck
Published
The Ever Given, which become lodged in the Suez Canal, is still stuck, halting traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways.Full Article
Published
The Ever Given, which become lodged in the Suez Canal, is still stuck, halting traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways.Full Article
The ship, built in 2018 with a length of nearly 400 metres and a width of 59 meters, is among the largest cargo ships in the world.