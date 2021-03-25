‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Raccoon: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Raccoon: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

Upworthy

Published

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5 Episode 3 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 24 on Fox. Danny...

Full Article