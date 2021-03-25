North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.Full Article
Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said the North launched two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan.
North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the..