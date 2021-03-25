Stuck ship in Egypt's Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
Published
At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway.Full Article
Published
At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway.Full Article
A nightmare scenario for one of the world’s busiest shipping arteries.
A giant container ship got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal on Wednesday, blocking a crucial waterway for global energy trade and..