Boulder shooting suspect to make first court appearance Thursday
Published
The suspect in the Boulder, Colo., supermarket shooting is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.Full Article
Published
The suspect in the Boulder, Colo., supermarket shooting is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.Full Article
The man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder Monday is expected to make his first court..
6am-2021-03-15