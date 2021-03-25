Crackdown at Echo Park homeless encampment begins as LAPD moves in, clashes with protesters
Published
After nearly 100 people chose to either strike or abandon their tents and accept shelter in downtown hotels, a few dozen homeless...Full Article
Published
After nearly 100 people chose to either strike or abandon their tents and accept shelter in downtown hotels, a few dozen homeless...Full Article
The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday night ordered a citywide tactical alert after protesters and officers faced off at Echo..